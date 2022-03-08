‘We need some sort of silverware to get the ball rolling again’ – Martin Storey on Wexford’s league chances

As the Davy Fitz era came to an end in Wexford there couldn’t help but be a sense of what might have been.

Delivering a first Leinster Senior Hurling Championship since 2004 in 2019 stands out as a highlight but even that is tempered by memoires of that year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

When Lee Chin put the Model five points clear of a Tipperary team still reeling from the sending off of John McGrath minutes before, it looked like a first final since 1996 seemed certain. But the 14 men of Tipp wouldn’t be denied and a final score of 1-28 to 3-20 saw Wexford hearts broken again.

The county never really got over that defeat with qualifier defeats in 2020 and 2021’s Covid-hit seasons ending the Clareman’s reign with a whimper rather than the hoped for bang.

But an unexpectedly positive Allianz League campaign under new boss Darragh Egan, including an opening day win over Limerick, has the county dreaming again and the last man to captain them to Liam MacCarthy glory has been enjoying what he’s seen so far.

“I think he's given a bit of freedom back to the players,” Martin Storey said on The Throw-In podcast in association with Allianz.

“I think he's letting them open it up a bit and letting them make some decisions themselves. I don't think we're adhering as tightly to the game plan.

“Don't forget you'll always get the honeymoon period with a new manager.

“You take the first game against Limerick. John Kiley is trying to find probably the next 10 Limerick hurlers. He knows he has 17 or 18 but he's trying to bring that from 17 or 18 up to 28 for the next four or five years.

“So that's what he's probably using the league for. Plus they might not have been training as hard as everybody because they're one and only focus this year is to do three in a row would be my opinion on that.

“Darragh has come in and he's an out hurling man. If you look at what he's done with his club and what he's achieved with his club, it will just show you the pure interest in hurling at heart.

“And every player knows when the new manager comes in that he's no preconceived ideas of 'you can only come on as an impact sub, you can only play wing-back, you can only play wherever.

“It's an open sheet again, for everybody to throw how good they are out onto the table again and try and impress him. I suppose those are the two factors why we're going well at the minute.”

The removal of All-Ireland champions Limerick from the league equation has certainly opened things up in terms of the Dr Croke Cup. Sunday’s visit of Cork to Wexford Park serves only to determine who tops Division 1A with both sides already assured of a semi-final spot.

Who Wexford will face from Group B is still in the melting pot and should they get through that semi-final there’s only a two-week turnaround from their opening Leinster clash against Galway.

But having not won a league title in 49 years, Storey believes that the chance of a trophy to get people dancing at the crossroads once again isn’t one to turn their noses up at.

“We need some sort of silverware in Wexford to get the ball rolling again and get everyone in the county totally flying,” the three-time All-Star finished.

“Limerick I don't think are worrying about the League as such, they're trying to find (form). Cork are probably not worrying about the League, they're trying to see what they can do to improve on their performance in last year's All-Ireland final.

“Galway want to get back to where they were three or four or five years ago so everybody's version of it is a little bit different in that sense.

“I’ll go back to when Liam Dunne was there previous to Davy, Liam brought us to two quarter-finals as well. So there wasn't … Davy brought us to quarter-finals and a semi-final, it's the players that were improving gradually I think.

“They won three U21 Championships so it was a natural progression for them to start coming to their peak at 24, 25, 26 years of age to see are they able to compete at the top level in Ireland.

“They are competing but we still need to get a little bit more to be winning.”