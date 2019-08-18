John Mullane was in great form at The Throw-In's All-Ireland hurling final preview at Croke Park, delivering top quality analysis and insights - as well as setting the record straight on a hilarious story.

Watch: 'There's an element of truth - but legs got added on!' - John Mullane on THAT Whatsapp audio message

A Whatsapp audio message circulated of someone telling a tale involving the Waterford legend, which claimed that he accidentally mixed up two cards, sending a mass card to a friend who was moving to Australia and a €50 note to a man's funeral. signing the card with 'bon voyage'.

Mullane was joined by an all-star panel of Joe Canning, Eddie Brennan and Brendan Cummins to discuss Kilkenny vs Tipperary but took a moment to tell his side of the story.

"I'm glad I'm not on Twitter and not on Facebook!," Mullane said.

"I'm on Whatsapp and well aware what has been going on. There's an element of truth to it but legs got added on. An auntie of mine had passed away and I had a load of mass cards. A mate of mine was going away and he was having a few drinks. I was rushing down to the pub and I put a few bob in a card for him. A couple of days later he said, 'are you taking the piss out of me?' and I asked him what did he mean. He said that I gave him a mass card! 'Oh sh*t', I said.

"I was after giving him one of my auntie's mass cards. I got the card back to him but there is no such thing as me giving €30 to a dead man and saying bon voyage!"

Watch Mullane tell the brilliant story below:

