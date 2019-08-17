WATCH: Joe Canning and Eddie Brennan join all-star cast for the Throw In's All-Ireland preview show
We are live from Croke Park as we bring you an all-star line-up to preview tomorrow's All-Ireland final between Kilkenny and Tipperary.
Joe Canning, Eddie Brennan, John Mullane and Brendan Cummins are all on the panel for a special recording of the Throw In, Independent.ie's GAA podcast in association with Bord Gais Energy.
Watch below:
Will Slattery and Michael Verney are joined by Joe Canning, John Mullane, Brendan Cummins and Eddie Brennan to preview...Posted by Independent.ie on Saturday, August 17, 2019
