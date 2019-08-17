Sport The Throw In

Saturday 17 August 2019

WATCH: Joe Canning and Eddie Brennan join all-star cast for the Throw In's All-Ireland preview show

Will Slattery, Joe Canning, Brendan Cummins, Eddie Brennan, John Mullane and Michael Verney at the Throw In Live in Croke Park
Will Slattery, Joe Canning, John Mullane and Michael Verney

We are live from Croke Park as we bring you an all-star line-up to preview tomorrow's All-Ireland final between Kilkenny and Tipperary.

Joe Canning, Eddie Brennan, John Mullane and Brendan Cummins are all on the panel for a special recording of the Throw In, Independent.ie's GAA podcast in association with Bord Gais Energy.

Watch below:

Will Slattery and Michael Verney are joined by Joe Canning, John Mullane, Brendan Cummins and Eddie Brennan to preview...

Posted by Independent.ie on Saturday, August 17, 2019

Online Editors

The Throw-In All-Ireland Hurling Final preview: Can Tipp's firepower edge clash with the Cats?

