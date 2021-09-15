Ursula Jacob says ref Liz Dempsey deserves ‘huge credit for the spectacle’ as camogie rule changes vindicated by final

Referee Liz Dempsey during the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship final match between Cork and Galway at Croke Park. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

It was always a shame, albeit an unavoidable one, that a knock-on effect of the All-Ireland football final being delayed by a fortnight meant this year’s camogie final had to share the Croke Park stage with it last weekend.

And in particular, when Galway and Cork delivered a spectacle worthy of the stand-alone billing that previous finals have failed to deliver on.

It’s been a bugbear of many involved in the game for years that the stricter rules on contact in the female version of the smaller ball game had reduced the sport to a free-taking contest. The nadir was probably reached in the 2018 final with only a third of the scores in Cork’s 0-13 to 0-12 win over Kilkenny coming from open play and a staggering 36 frees being awarded over the hour’s play.

Things did improve somewhat in 2019 with Galway’s three-goal blast being the first time the net bulged in a final since 2016. But the rule changes introduced at the Camogie Association’s annual congress last April, after being trialed in 2020, certainly contributed to what most pundits have agreed was the best final in years as the Tribeswomen edged out the Rebelettes on Sunday.

Yet for four-time O’Duffy Cup winner Ursula Jacob, it wasn’t just the rule changes but how referee Liz Dempsey policed the game that led to Galway’s 1-15 to 1-12 win being such a good watch.

“It was a fantastic final, it had everything. It was high intensity and Liz deserves huge credit for that because she did allow the game to flow,” Jacob told the season-ending edition of The Throw-In podcast in association with Bord Gais Energy.

“Camogie teams at this level are able to take a certain level of physicality. We're not looking for dirty play or anything like that but to allow those girls to fully express themselves out in Croke Park, that's what you want.

“The strength and conditioning of these girls, they've taken it up another notch. We were saying it watching the game, the fitness levels of both teams (was superb) and anyone that came on just added to it as well.

“Credit to the management team and the backroom team for having the girls in such incredible shape.”

Read More

Of course free-taking will always have a place in the game and Jacob had specific praise for a Galway sharp-shooter who made a remarkable return, as well as the performance of the Tribes' player of the match and her opposite number.

And, with the rules gap between camogie and huling shirking all the time, the further evolution of the sport should be captivating to watch once the curtain comes up on the 2022 season.

“Carrie Dolan missed all the Championship, bar the first game against Westmeath, with a serious knee injury,” Jacob finished.

“To come back then and to chip in with six points from frees, and great frees as well, she contributed massively to Galway's win yesterday. It just shows the character in this Galway squad.

“That midfield duel of Aoife Donohue and Hannah Looney was absolutely fascinating.

“I don't know would people even fully see their moves, the runs, the tackles. Everything they were doing off the ball was just phenomenal.

“If Cork had won it, Hannah Looney was probably player of the match. Whereas Aoife Donohue got it with Galway winning.

“It was just fascinating from start to finish, that duel in particular.”