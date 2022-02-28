‘Understandably, people might have been rubbed up the wrong way’ – Philly McMahon says Mayo comments were just ‘honest opinion’

Former Dublin footballer Philly McMahon has responded to criticism he received from Mayo supporters following a column in the Irish Independent.

In advance of Mayo’s Allianz League clash against Dublin last weekend, McMahon, who faced off against the Green and Red in multiple All-Ireland final wins, wrote that “there were always certain Mayo players that were easy to wind up.”

He also stated “You could take them out of their stride because they were more concerned with being seen to be standing up to you than sticking to what they were supposed to be doing.”

The comments provoked a strong reaction on social media and McMahon addressed the issue on the week’s The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Allianz.

“Obviously, there would have been people from Mayo maybe thinking I was prodding a little bit but I was just giving my honest opinion of what I felt,” the eight-time Sam Maguire winner said.

“I work with teams so I can get a sense of the environment from a different outlook, I suppose, and as a player also that has been in that heat of battle.

“So I just gave my honest opinion of what I felt and what I've seen over the years. And understandably, people might have been rubbed up the wrong way.

“But the reason I started to do a bit of work with the Independent was that I wanted to give my honest feedback and give the reader a different aspect to what's being written by the journalists that are out there right now.”

McMahon retired from inter-county football last December but has yet to see his former team-mates win a competitive game after Kildare became the fourth team to beat the Dubs in a row since the season’s start.

But, asked if he was surprised at the tail-off, the 34-year-old emphasised that even during his side’s six-in-a-row run they never believed it would last forever. The Ballymun Kickhams man also added that should the current team manage to turn things around in the summer the achievement would be greater than anything in his own career.

“I always thought and we've said in the media before even when things were going so well for us that it would never last forever’” he explained..

“People thought we were just saying those things but we did mean them. When you look at most sports that have a team environment, this is what happens.

“The problem is that we've kind of fallen off a big, big cliff. So we're in a bit of bother there.

“It was very interesting for me, the rest of the country I knew wanted the Dubs to eventually fall off that (perch). But you just realise how much the Dubs were hated so that's a bit sad. But that's just the bias of me being a Dub.

“Look, if they come out of this and win an All-Ireland it's an unbelievable story and an unbelievable achievement. And that's the key opportunity that's within this.

“If they go on and win the next three games to stay in Division One and they go on to win an All-Ireland it's an incredible story. It's probably one of the biggest stories that I would have seen and maybe overshadow some of the stuff that the group I was with achieved.”