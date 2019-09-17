Tomás Ó Sé feels only the loss of Stephen Cluxton and Jim Gavin could derail Dublin

As the bunting and balloons are packed away and the capital absorbs the achievement of Jim Gavin’s history-making five-in-a-row winners, the talk in GAA circles has moved on to the future of this special team and its manager.

As the bunting and balloons are packed away and the capital absorbs the achievement of Jim Gavin’s history-making five-in-a-row winners, the talk in GAA circles has moved on to the future of this special team and its manager.

With game time limited this season for stalwarts such as Bernard Brogan and Eoghan O’Gara who have served since before Dublin finally broke their 16 years title drought in 2011, there seems little doubt that we may have seen their last action in blue.

Other names such as Paddy Andrews and even Kevin McManamon have been mooted as potentially exiting the stage. But it’s the speculation around the manager’s future along with that of Stephen Cluxton and Jim Gavin in the wake of uncharacteristically ebullient celebrations on Saturday from two normally stoic individuals that had caused the most whispers.

And for Kerry legend Tomás Ó Sé, it’s only the exit of those two individuals that has the potential to derail this Dublin team.

“In relation to the players they’ll lose, I don’t think it will bother them one bit,” the five-time All-Ireland winner told The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Bord Gais Energy.

“Until they lose Cluxton, there won’t be too much of a huge shift there. The players they do lose, it’s not going to affect them, they’ll always have players coming through.

“But it’s Cluxton and Gavin that have such an influence on what’s happening.

“It’s like any organisation, you have to have the right guys in charge. You could have the most talented bunch of players with a serious backing of money behind you but if you don’t have the right guy to guide them and to control them?

“There’s strong characters in that Dublin team and over what’s happened with Connolly and over the big thing that happened with Brogan there was never a break of silence, there was never a complaint from that camp. They stuck together.

“Now if you don’t have a manager that can get his players to buy into that system then cracks will start, then you get guys talking in the background. Talking is probably happening but team is still number one. And when team doesn’t become number one, then you have an issue.”

Should Gavin decide to step away after winning six Sam Maguires in his seven years in charge, current Na Fianna boss and former U21 All-Ireland winning boss, Dessie Farrell appears to be the anointed one in terms of succession.

And Ó Sé also pointed to the man who delivered that breakthrough win in 2011 before surprisingly stepping away after semi-final defeat to Mayo a year later to be replaced by Gavin as a potential heir. But he feels that either will have a job on their hands to match the standards set by the Round Towers man.

“Gavin won’t say much but what he has achieved...he’s done what O’Dwyer and Cody couldn’t do. It’s absolutely phenomenal’” he added.

“He’s had different players coming through, he’s had pressure from strong characters in that group, he’s constantly changed it. To drop Brogan from the squad the first day, the pressure because they nearly lost that game was phenomenal.

"It’s not to say that they don’t have anybody else, you have Dessie Farrell, I’d say (Pat) Gilroy would be chomping at the bit to get back in as well.

“I was actually half depressed as a Kerryman to hear the commentators say he was planning for next year. Nobody knows if he’s coming or going, he does have another year on his contract.

“But as a sports person and a GAA man, looking at what he’s achieved and what they’ve done in making that final step when other teams didn’t, you can only look back in awe of him really.”

