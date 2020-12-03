'To recover from a punctured lung and play against Kilkenny, she should be applauded for that alone'

Four-time All-Ireland winner Ursula Jacob has paid tribute to her old sparring partner and Cork stalwart Gemma O’Connor.

The pair faced off in both the 2007 and 2012 finals but while Jacob hung up her hurl in 2015 at 30 years of age, O’Connor is still defying Father time with the annual discussion on her plans for next season already beginning.

And although her goal last weekend wasn’t enough to prevent a defeat to Kilkenny in the All-Ireland semi-final, the very fact that O’Connor was on the pitch only four weeks after suffering a punctured lung is something Jacob believes deserves further attention.

"Credit to Gemma, she's a phenomenal player. Maybe she's coming towards the end of her career, I'm not sure what decision she'll make," the former Wexford star told The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Bord Gais Energy.

"But her versatility, her skill level, her commitment to Cork over the last number years, you can only admire it because she's been one of their leading players. She really showed her versatility on Saturday starting in full-forward and obviously got that cracking goal.

"For someone like her to come back and recover from a punctured lung and go out and play a physical battle against Kilkenny, she should be applauded for that alone.

"That's phenomenal and just shows her determination at this stage, and after all she's achieved, to be still willing to put her body on the line for the Cork cause. But unfortunately they just came up short."

That defeat has meant that while one Kilkenny team are undoubtedly still looking back at how exactly a seven-point half-time lead evaporated in such dramatic fashion last Saturday, another is now preparing for their own shot at glory on the day before Waterford and Limerick face off.

December 12th will see the Cats contest their fifth successive All-Ireland camogie final and the black and amber ladies will be desperate to regain the O'Duffy Cup they last won in 2016.

The game was in some ways a mirror image of the men’s semi final with Cork going six points ahead early on for Kilkenny to come roaring back and end up 2-10 to 1-11 winners.

The win sets up a repeat of last year’s final where Galway boss Cathal Murray will attempt to be the first to win back-to-back titles for the Tribeswomen. But it’ll be a different team in the Cats dug-out the weekend after next with two-time All-Ireland winner Brian Dowling now in the seat vacated by Ann Downey last September after 13 years at the helm.

The teams are inseparable in the bookies with both quoted at 5/6 and while holders Galway may go in as slight favourites in some eyes, Jacob has also been impressed with how the Kilkenny panel have managed the transition.

"Being honest, going into these two semi-finals, I probably would have picked Cork and Galway to reach the final. I was just a little bit unsure that Kilkenny maybe hadn't been tested in the group stages but credit to them," Jacob continued.

"I have to say, I admire this Kilkenny team because they're going to their fifth All-Ireland final, they've lost the last three and yet they're still fighting back this year under new management.

"They had a point to prove, they wanted to get the upper hand on Cork and even though they started very slowly on Saturday, they really finished the game strong. The two goals proved crucial in the game.

"I think that'd be really going all out now to try and make amends for last year's defeat to Galway because they completely underperformed and Galway just blew them out of the water. I think it's going to be a really intriguing battle between the two teams."

