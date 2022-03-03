Without a League point after four games, the pressure is increasing on Dublin manager Dessie Farrell to turn his team's fortunes around. Picture: SPORTSFILE

Former Dublin defender Philly McMahon has called on Dublin supporters to remain patient with manager Dessie Farrell and to avoid getting caught up in “the noise” resulting from the county’s worst run of defeats since 1973.

The Ballymun Kickhams clubman, who won seven of his eight All-Ireland’s under the stewardship of previous boss Jim Gavin, warned against fans taking a “soccer world” approach to changing managers.

He also compared the departure of Gavin to that of Alex Ferguson from Manchester United, with the Premier League outfit having gone through five managers and two caretakers without winning a league title since the Scot’s retirement in 2013.

McMahon was speaking on The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Allianz, and said “it's feeding into the fans a little bit” when asked about the media coverage following Dublin’s defeat to Kildare last weekend.

“There's these articles and when you peel it all back, you can they're prodding a little bit to maybe stir it or maybe to increase the noise. And then the fans are getting involved because that's what they're that's listening to. So then that's the conversation.

“At the end of the day, we should not become very similar to the soccer world where when a team is struggling you headhunt the manager. That's not the GAA and it shouldn't be that way.

“This is a very complex issue. This is not just get one person out and everything will change. You could say it was a poison chalice, the success that came before him. But what comes after him is very important.

“This might become an Alex Ferguson type narrative where you know his success and then after that they (Manchester United) were looking for managers, but that's not what GAA is about.

“It's a cultural thing. You have the base of players that you have, you have to work, you have to give them the optimum environment and then you see what comes out of that.

“So, for me, it's lazy just to say it's Dessie Farrell's fault or any of the management's fault or the players' fault. It's complex, it's a collective shift of mindset that's needed right now.

“I think there has to be a spin off of this is what you've (the players) have been fed in terms of information from outside that's impacted on the pitch. So what I'm saying basically is in a nutshell, the players are performing what they are thinking, right? You essentially are what you think.

“And that's what's happening I would feel.”

Dublin are facing into a vital last three games in their battle to avoid the drop and couldn’t ask for a tougher task to start than a visit to Omagh on Sunday week to face an improving Tyrone, the team who succeeded them as All-Ireland champions last September.

A Croke Park tie against Donegal follows before a trip to Clones rounds out the campaign in what could prove to be a relegation four-pointer with the Farney currently two points ahead of the Dubs.

But McMahon, currently working with League of Ireland outfit Bohemians as a first-team performance coach, believes the situation his former team-mates are currently facing into is something that can be turned to their advantage ahead of this year’s race for Sam Maguire.

“So the opportunity of that is like, 'lads, wouldn't it be amazing if we went on to win the All-Ireland after all this adversity.' And that would prove everybody wrong. And that's what you want to be doing,” he added..

“You want to be saying 'What is the biggest challenge here? What is the biggest opportunity from that challenge?' And let's get after it. That would excite me.

“Because this team, a lot of these lads have won All-Irelands. So it shouldn't be let's win and All-Ireland, what's greater than that? Well, we've had adversity here.

“So, can we in 2022, say that we lost the first four league games, everybody was out for us, everybody was talking about getting rid of the manager, all of this sort of stuff. And we went on and won an All-Ireland.

“For me, if I was still in the camp now, I would be excited for that. And that's the narrative that has to be spun within the group. Maybe they need to take a little trip away together as a group, just to get out of the environment.

“Because it is toxic. And it does have a huge impact on the way you perform and think on the pitch.”