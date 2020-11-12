'They will be psyched up for everything' - David Brady warns Mayo of Galway backlash

Mayo recorded an impressive win over Galway as the Allianz League resumed over the weekend. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The truncated nature of this year’s Championships is brought into sharp focus this weekend when we’ll see the first of the silverware brought out.

A mere three weeks after we saw Kerry and Limerick lift the respective football and hurling league trophies, honours are up for grabs in three provinces with hurling finals in Leinster and Munster and the football decider in Connacht.

For ex-Mayo great David Brady, it’s the clash between his former team and traditional rivals, Galway that will be the focus of his weekend.

The last meeting of the sides on the first weekend the league resumed certainly upset the form book as a Galway team that had their eye on a first league title since 1981 were demolished by their neighbours on a 3-23 to 0-17 scoreline.



That result wasn’t enough to stop Mayo’s relegation the following week after an agonising once point defeat to Tyrone sealed their fate while Galway’s slim title hopes were extinguished by a six-point defeat to Dublin.

But while the Green and Red have had the opportunity to regain their footing with wins over Leitrim and Roscommon, the cancellation of Galway’s semi-final due to a Covid outbreak in the Sligo panel and subsequent walk-over means they’ll be coming cold into a Connacht final.

This lack of action has seen the bookies rate their opponents as slight favourites despite their differing league campaign but Brady believes that the nature of the league defeat should make up for the lack of match practice and sees that game as too close to call.

“Martin Breheny said that Galway are like a team coming off the gallops and they haven't been tested. There'll be one thing that will test them and that's the whip,” he stated on The Throw-In podcast in association with Bord Gáis.

“And the whip has been taken out since Pádraic Joyce, in no uncertain terms, said it was one of the worst performances he's ever seen from a Galway team in his 43 years. They will be psyched up for everything.

“That rivalry is still alive and well and will be next Sunday. It will be by no means a procession for either team.

“Mayo have the momentum, they have the game and I think they have enough confidence in the team that I wouldn't expect to see any changes for the next day. It's going to be the same team but it's going to take a greater performance than they’ve had in the last two games.”

The fact that whoever comes out on top can see a path to the final that avoids Dublin adds another level of intrigue to the tie. As does Cork’s surprise win over Kerry last weekend which means that Galway or Mayo will be facing a semi-final against either the Rebels or Tipperary rather than the Kingdom.

Last Sunday’s shock highlighted the scope for dramatic upsets in the one-and-done knockout format, particularly in the winter conditions.

However, Brady believes that even allowing for what could be an easier route to a Croke Park final in the week before Christmas,the manner in which the reigning champions seemed to adjust in their double-scores win over Westmeath is ominous for Mayo and the other contenders.

Read More

“Without a doubt, there can be drama. And you know what, there's one leveller and that's conditions,” he finished.

“The conditions were very poor (at the Cork Kerry game) and there was a very slippery ball. If you have winter conditions and winter football in the next five or six weeks, it can dictate a lot of the way a team plays.

“I think that Dublin handled that very well at the weekend. Ciarán Kilkenny was absolutely phenomenal. He seems to be... not reinvigorated but he relishes every single challenge.

“But there comes up one time at one stage at one moment in a game where everything can turn, everything can flip. Whether it's an injury or it's a black card, or it's the torrential rain that we saw last weekend.

”I think Mayo are set up to play a winter style of football and it could benefit them. But no matter what, the leaders of the pack are going to be Dublin all the way until they're brought to the pin of the collar in a game.”

Online Editors