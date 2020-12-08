'They will be a little disappointed' - Is there more to come from Tipperary footballers?

The Tipperary players listen to their manager after their All-Ireland SFC semi-final defeat to Mayo at Croke Park last Sunday. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

As the football spotlight now moves solely onto the familiar sight of a Dublin v Mayo All-Ireland final, a final nod deserves to be given to the losing semi-finalists.

While both may have suffered heavy defeats, the scenes in the Athletic Grounds in Armagh when Cavan ended a 23-year wait and particularly at Pairc Ui Chaoimh where Tipperary broke an even longer 85-year drought undoubtedly lifted spirits beyond their own provinces at a time when spirits needed lifting.

The fact that Tipp managed it on the weekend marking the Bloody Sunday centenary and the death of Michael Hogan while wearing the colours their predecessors wore that fateful day added an extra layer of emotion and poignancy to it.

And the panel on the latest edition of The Throw-In, Independent.ie's podcast on association with Bord Gáis Energy were keen to accentuate the positives of the Premier's run before focus moves onto the hurling and football finals.

"They will be a little disappointed. I think David Power said they were hit with 3-6 on turnovers. Cillian O'Connor's third goal is a real sickener, Liam Casey breaks the oldest rule in the GAA not to play the ball across your own goal and they were punished at the highest level in fairness," GAA correspondent Michael Verney said.

"They just left behind a lot of chances on Sunday. Sweeney should have had an early goal but in fairness, it was a great save by David Clark. It wasn't even seen in the first instance that there was even a block on it when Quinlivan shimmied to his left.

"But you can't take away a magical year for them where the stars really aligned. Quinlivan wouldn't have been around. If you had said that Colin O'Riordan would play in an All-ireland semi final in 2020 people would have thought you were mad. It just wouldn't have looked logistically possible. So it's still been a brilliant year."

The manner in which those literal stars aligned means there’ll be questions over whether 2020 will prove to be a flash in the pan or whether Tipp can push on.

After all, having beaten a Dublin team containing eight players later to win SFC medals in the 2011 minor final, Tipp did develop into a team capable of reaching a senior semi-final in 2016.

However, after falling to the same opposition as last Sunday, they struggled to repeat the trick until the unique circumstances of this season.

For Verney, that will come down to whether the loss of O’Riordan back to Sydney Swans in the AFL can be compensated for by the return of players such as Ian Fahey from injury.

And another factor could be if the success of this season can persuade talented footballers like Séamus Kennedy to join Liam McGrath, Bill Maher and Steven O'Brien in returning to the bigger ball from the hurling panel.

"They've tended to make progress and then regress maybe a small bit the next year," he explained.

"Even after getting into the 2016 semi final, they were beaten by Cork albeit in a very close game in Munster. So they'll be keen to keep the graph fairly high.

"I think it was important for Tipperary to have everyone nearly back on board that they could have had this year. They won't have Colin O'Riordan next year, It'll be interesting to see if Michael Quinlivan and a few others go traveling having had their travels cut short this year.

Read More

"They'll potentially lose another couple, Philip Austin and maybe Brian Fox are kind of getting to that age. But it depends on when your inter-county season happens next year. They could be able to hold on to those guys if it just rolls into another inter-county season in February or March.

"It's been a mad year all told and in fairness, they went down fighting as well. A lot of things went wrong on Sunday, and they still put up a good show. Score 3-13 in an All-Ireland semi-final then you're probably expecting to be on the right side of the result.

"So absolutely no shame in being beaten and they're never going to forget the events of two weeks ago in Pairc Ui Chaoimh."

Online Editors