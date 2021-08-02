‘They just need to be one point better than Mayo, one point better than Kerry and there's nothing to say they won't be’

So Dessie Farrell’s Dubs stutter on with an 11th consecutive Delaney Cup the very least anyone in sky blue would have expected at the season’s start.

In previous eras, winning margins of eight, six and eight points again would be considered a job well done in claiming a provincial title but we’ve long gone beyond the stage where any sort of challenge is expected in Leinster.

So it’s not really that surprising that the manner of the six-in-a-row champions’ form in those wins over Wexford, Meath and Kildare has brought questions about whether this is the year where that run stretching back to 2015 will finally be ended.

Indeed, the questions being asked have been reflected at the bookmakers with Peter Keane’s Kerry side now 11/10 favourites ahead of Dublin at 11/8, Mayo at 13/2 and Tyrone the outsiders at 14/1.

But former Monaghan midfielder Dick Clerkin believes it’s a very rash individual who would make any judgments on what they saw in the eastern province this summer.

“It is going to take an extremely good team to beat them. And that's been the case over the last number of years,” Clerkin said, speaking on this week’s edition of The Throw-In podcast in association with Bord Gais Energy.

“Maybe they're a wee bit back on their high levels of consistency but they're still a very good team. So it is going to take a very, very good team plus one to beat them.

“So the challenge is to Mayo first and then likely Kerry to come up to that level on that one day.

“I don't expect Dublin to come back any further than they have, they'll still be a 20-point team in Croke Park. That's their level and they've proven that, they don't need to prove that anymore.

“So it's really can you see Mayo hitting Dublin for 20 points in a semi-final and having the staying power to get into the 75th or 76th minute because that's where it'll come down to.

“That's the fine margins where Dublin time and time and again have been better than teams.”

Whether it was under Pat Gilroy or during Jim Gavin’s dominant run, it’s been a feature of Dublin’s All-Ireland victories in the last decade that large winning margins haven’t been the norm. 2011 was a point, as was 2013, 2016 (after a replay) and 2017. 2015’s win over this year’s favourites may have been relatively comfortable but the Kingdom were still just a kick of a ball away from winning it when Alan Brogan scored the final point of the game.

And while the last three years have seen that gap extend to six, six and five, Clerkin feels that their ability to grind out those wins in tight games may well come back to the fore as some big names return and we reach crunch time in this championship.

“They don't have to be better than teams in a semi-final or All-Ireland final level by five, ten, twenty points, '' Clerkin continued.

“This measure that we're looking at and comparing them back in Leinster, that's gone. We can forget about Leinster, the margins don't matter. They just need to be one point better than Mayo, one point better than Kerry and there's nothing to say that they won't be because they're still an excellent team.

“The interesting thing from yesterday I took from was the re-introduction or the re-appearance of the likes of Eoin Murchan, John Small, you know these guys who add that pace and a wee bit of X-factor to what at other times can be quite a vanilla team in terms of how they play and move.

“Small just got a bit of a knock on the head, I don't think he tweaked his hamstring. If they can get another two weeks behind them, those two players alone add an awful lot to that Dublin team than what we've seen so far in Leinster.

“So as I say, they're probably in a good enough position as well when you think about Tyrone in that they're probably on an upward trajectory because everyone has them down so low, but they're now getting better than what we've seen so far.

“Listen, I expect them to put up a big performance against Mayo. But at the end of the day, it's up to Mayo to try and bring it.

“Don't expect Dublin to come back any further and give them a handy semi-final win because that's just not going to happen.”