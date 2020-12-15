'They have everything covered off to a tee' - John Mullane on why Limerick are hurling's top dogs

Tom Morrissey and Dan Morrissey of Limerick with the Liam MacCarthy Cup after their All-Ireland SHC final win over Waterford at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

We may not have seen a green flag raised during the weekend’s hurling showpiece but Limerick’s tally of 30 scores saw a mark hit that's only been bettered twice.

While they may have just have fallen short of Tipperary's 31 scores that made up their 2-29 in 2016 and Kilkenny's staggering 3-30 against Waterford in 2008, it was still a stunning display of ball-striking, especially for winter hurling.

Having witnessed that Kilkenny performance up close and personal, John Mullane is well placed to comment on the attacking prowess of the Treatymen's now two-time Liam MacCarthy winners but instead, he singled out what he sees as the foundation stone for building that scoring platform on the latest edition of The Throw-In.

"What they have off to a tee is their puck-outs and the opposition puck-outs," Mullane told the Independent.ie GAA podcast, in association with Bord Gáis Energy.



"Clare failed on their own puck-out, Tipperary failed in their own puck-out, Waterford failed in their own puck-out. Galway in the semi-final. And again on Sunday, Waterford struggled on their own puck-out.

"They have it off to a tee and Mickey Quaid, what can we say about him, he's been a breath of fresh air this year. He's been unbelievable on his own puck-out. They have everything covered off to a tee."

As with Mullane’s team in 2008, living with that level of scoring proved beyond the Deise but to be fair, as the stats show there are very few teams in history that could live with it.



And given the expectations Suirside, Mullane was full of praise for his own countymen in addition to the new champions.



"I'm still extremely proud of the lads coming off the back of two below-par campaigns where we didn't pick up a Munster championship win out of eight games," he explained.

"It's been an incredible six or seven weeks and when we reflect back on those six or seven weeks, we've won three games and the game against Kilkenny was an epic.

"But I think we've got to take great solace we've just beaten by an exceptional team, an awesome team.

"They're being talked up in the same vein as the Dubs or Kilkenny of the noughties. When you look back on the last three years, yesterday quite easily could have been three in a row and they could very easily be going for four in a row next year.

"You've just got to give great credit to Limerick, no qualms. As I said leading into this game, we probably needed to raise a couple of green flags.

"Those couple of early chances that we had through Jack Fagan, Dessie (Hutchinson) got the ball and probably could have slipped it to (Neil) Montgomery, Stephen Bennett had a couple of opportunities. If we could have raised those green flags, it might have been totally different out there.

"But what can you say, it was just an exceptional performance by Limerick, probably on a par with the Kilkenny performance of the 2008 All-Ireland final."

Online Editors