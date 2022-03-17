‘They could easily put in a good shift against Dublin’ – Dick Clerkin unsure what Donegal to expect at HQ

Michael Murphy, left, and Brendan McCole of Donegal after their side's defeat to Monaghan. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Two games to go and the Dublin Allianz League survival tour stops at GAA Headquarters this weekend with Donegal the visitors.

The relegation scrap has turned into a mini Ulster Championship for Dessie Farrell's men, with this Sunday’s game bookended by last week’s win over Tyrone in the penultimate round and the campaign-ending visit to Clones and Séamus McEnaney’s Monaghan.

And although it’s two Leinster sides currently sitting in the drop zone with Donegal currently fourth after wins over Kildare and All-Ireland champions Tyrone, Dick Clerkin is unconvinced by what he’s seen from his provincial rivals.

“The second half against Tyrone almost seems to be against the head in terms of the rest of their performances,” the ex-Monaghan man told The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Allianz.

“I'd say Tyrone probably just took their foot off the pedal thinking that game was done and dusted and it just got away from them. We probably thought Donegal were in a better place than they are but if you look at their performances as a whole they haven't been great.

“They’re one of those strange counties. They'd a good performance against Mayo on the opening day, they were fairly comprehensive against Kildare.

“So they could easily turn around and put in a good shift against Dublin.”

That inconsistency is highlighted by the fact that going into round six, two wins could see Declan Bonner's side with a shot of reaching the final should Mayo do a Devon Loch in their final games.

A win over Clerkin’s former side last weekend would have had Donegal right in the mix but that 1-12 to 0-10 defeat in Ballybofey has opened things up at both ends of the table again.

And although the return of talisman Michael Murphy from the hamstring injury suffered in the win over Kildare will prove a boost, Clerkin believes there are concerning signs that could be magnified should the Ulster side fall to a third defeat this weekend at Croke Park.

“Personnel wise they have a few guys still to come in,” he explained.

“Michael Murphy seems to be back. The fact he came on early last week means you'll probably see him starting against Dublin.

“But he was well marshalled and didn't have a huge influence on the game, which would be a concern for them because they're in a bit of a relegation battle.

“They're on five points so they're not safe. Five points won't keep you safe so they'll need to try and pick up points. They'll not want to take it to the last day.

“There'll be a bit of a concern there. Paddy McBrearty still struggles to be that leader up front when Murphy's not there.

"On a day that there isn't anybody else to pick up the scores, you get what they had last week where they're just quite poor in front of goal.

“There'll be question marks but Donegal are that sort of county that they can turn a performance in.

“They have physicality and they have talent there. It's just sometimes they don't get it out on the day.”