'There's something very concerted and calm about this Limerick team' - The Treaty county's All-Ireland mission

A, hopefully, one-of-a-kind hurling season will come to an end this weekend with a unique final for a unique year as Limerick and Waterford face off at this stage for the first time ever.

In fact, even in Munster, finals between the pair have been extremely rare for two counties with such a proud hurling tradition. 1933 and 1934 saw Limerick wins before a 73 years gap to 2007 when Waterford eventually got a final win on the board.

Similar to this year, which saw Limerick move 3-1 ahead in Munster final terms, 2007 also saw the teams meet later in the Championship, albeit at the semi-final stage.

On that occasion, it was Limerick who upset the odds by defeating their provincial conquerors, turning a nine-point Munster losing deficit into a five-point All-Ireland semi-final win before losing the final to Kilkenny.

This time, it's Waterford who will go in as underdogs but there were signs in their four-point defeat last month that they may be better equipped to face the challenge of the 2018 All-Ireland winners than most, as the Irish Independent's Vincent Hogan told The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Bord Gáis Energy.

"Let's not beat around the bush here. This is a Limerick team that absolutely categorically believes they left it behind them last year," Hogan said on the All-Ireland final preview show," he said.

"Since the 2018 win, they've won back to back Munster titles, back to back National League titles. And they believe that, but for that first 20 minutes against Kilkenny in last year's semi-final that they would have won the All-Ireland last year as well.

"There's something very concerted and calm about this Limerick team. But the one team that has really challenged the idea that you cannot contest the middle third with this Limerick team is Waterford.

"What we saw in the Munster final was the aggressive direct running of a Waterford team that were saying, 'We're happy to have this physical contact, we're happy to run into contact, and we're not going to come backwards off that contact'.

"I thought the aggression of Waterford's running was the one thing that really challenged Limerick in a way that no other team has.

"You look at the semi final against Galway, did you really ever believe they were going to lose that? I didn't. I thought their indiscipline probably kept that game alive. They gave an awful lot of frees. They gave away seven or eight frees within scoring range for Joe Canning.

"Waterford challenged them in a different way. We saw the likes of the Jack Fagens coming to life that day. The Callum Lyons' just bringing it on. And I think that's what makes this interesting."

And while Waterford itself may lack that Senior All-Ireland winning nous, with a drought stretching back to 1959, the same can’t be said at the other grades with the current crop taking a Minor and an U21 title back Suirside in 2013 and 2016 respectively with players such as the Bennett brothers and Austin Gleeson amongst others prominent in both.

The same also can’t be said of Manager Liam Cahill, an All-Ireland winner in his playing days with Tipperary who also has an impressive pedigree in the underage grades and has now brought his team to a Senior final in his first year in the job.

It’s been an exceptional turnaround when you consider Waterford were without a Championship win across eight games in the last two years before Cahill and right-hand man Mikey Bevans were appointed.

And while Hogan feels Limerick fully deserve their favourites tag, the job the two men have done may just be capable of providing “a perfect storm” for the Treaty to navigate through on Sunday.

"When you look at what Liam Cahill did with Tipperary, the under 21s that won the All-Ireland, the under 20s that won the All-Ireland. They were a team without stars, but they had that willingness to put their bodies on the line," he concluded.

"And we've heard anecdotally from John Mullane and these lads how hard they've been training right through last Christmas. The only way you can play the game that Waterford are playing is with a huge level of fitness. But it's a very smart game they're playing too.

"People thought we won't go back to seeing Tadhg de Burca protecting the full-back line but they have done that. It's not just all this high energy aggression, it's very very clever as well because when you have Tadhg de Burca protecting that line, I'm notsure there's a more intelligent hurler in the country.

"So it's a kind of a mix of the old school Liam Cahill 'Let's be self sufficient here. Let's stand up and win our battles' and then you have the tactical nuance of Mikey Bevans coming in as well. It's just been a perfect storm."

