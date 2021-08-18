| 16.3°C Dublin

'There's no return from me I'm afraid' – Joe Canning firmly closes door on any chance of Galway comeback

Michael Verney

Joe Canning has firmly closed the door on any possibility of a Galway return.

The 2017 Hurler of the Year shocked the hurling world with his retirement from maroon and white last month and the 32-year-old has no intention of making a U-turn at any stage.

"Jeez no, no, no, that's it now," Canning said of a possible Galway comeback when speaking exclusively to The Throw-In podcast as part a bumper All-Ireland SHC final preview edition.

"If people know me kind of personally, I'm stubborn enough. If I say something, that's it and that's the way it is. There's no return from me I'm afraid, that's the way it is."

The Portumna ace intends to focus attention on his club, as well as golf, over the coming years and has little interest in being involved in inter-county management or coaching for the foreseeable future.

"Underage with Portumna, that'll be it. That might change in years to come but at the moment, I don't think I'd be a good coach or manager for senior or a bit higher up," Canning said in a wide-ranging interview.

"I think I'd be better around the young guys in U-14, U-12 or something like that. I'd expect high standards from senior players and full-grown adults that you wouldn't expect from kids.

"So I'd be probably a little bit more laid back with the kids than I would be at senior level. I'd have no interest in training any senior teams or anything like that at the moment."

