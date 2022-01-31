'There was nothing new or fresh and that's the concerning thing if you’re a Dublin fan' – Dick Clerkin

Dublin's Dean Rock and Ciarán Kilkenny, right, following the Allianz Football League Division 1 defeat to Armagh. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

So the opening week of the Allianz Football League is behind us and it’s fair to say that few, if any commentators would have expected to see Dessie Farrell’s Dublin propping up the table.

Yet with yesterday’s draw-fest across Division One meaning Armagh were the only team in the top flight to record a win after their shock 2-15 to 1-13 victory on Saturday, that’s exactly where the Dubs find themselves while it’s Kieran McGeeney’s Orchard men sat atop the tree.

Obviously, no one will be making any judgements on how the year might transpire after week one but for former Monaghan midfielder Dick Clerkin, it was the manner of the loss rather than the defeat itself that should set alarm bells ringing.

“There was nothing new or fresh and that's probably the concerning thing if you were a Dublin fan looking at them,” said Clerkin, speaking on The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Allianz.

“It was the same sort of style of play that they developed in Jim Gavin's later years, very methodical, not much creativity, and you could see them working the arc.

“A great style of play when you're five or six points ahead and you're keeping a team at arm's length and it sees the game out. But when they found themselves chasing the game, that style of play does nothing for you.

“You could see as the game grew on, especially in the second half, how they just looked sort of devoid of anything but that.“

Given the manner of Dublin’s second half and extra-time capitulation against Mayo in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, it’s fair to say that this wasn’t the statement they’d have wanted to make, despite Farrell’s claim afterwards that their focus is the summer.

Rather than putting last August’s defeat behind them, what we saw instead was a continuation of that malaise with that 15-minute first half spell where they were outscored by their opponents 2-6 to 0-2 setting up the platform to deliver back-to-back Dublin defeats in Croke Park for the first time in 13 seasons.

The drop off in form of this side means we now find ourselves in a situation where for the first January in many years a team other than the men from the capital are favourites to lift Sam Maguire next summer.

And the fact that it’s Kerry, the team priced at 6/4 as against Dublin’s 15/8, who sit in that position adds an extra element of intrigue to next weekend’s clash in Tralee.

Read More

Of course, Kerry didn’t have things all their own way either during Round One with Kildare nailing the final four points in a late comeback to earn a draw and ensure it wasn’t a winning return to Newbridge for Kingdom boss Jack O’Connor.

But despite that misfiring performance, it was the 14 wides kicked by Dublin and the poor shot selection that Clerkin found most perplexing.

“You actually saw attackers - and I’ll just make reference to something I noted with Dean Rock - when players were getting the ball in scoring positions, as opposed to having a natural forward’s instinct, to either drop the shoulder, to take their man on and take the shot that inter-county players should be taking, they weren't doing it,” he added.

“They were again throwing the ball out and taking marks from 40 yards out. Place kickers taking marks and blazing them wide.

“It just looked really untidy from a Dublin point of view. I'd say it'll not be nice viewing back for Dessie Farrell and the panel this week.”