Given Meath football’s travails in recent years, it can be difficult to emphasise exactly how big and how acrimonious the rivalry between the Royal county and the Dubs used to be.

While Dublin’s love/hate relationship with Kerry has always been grounded in a mutual respect between the players and indeed, the supporters, the proximity of the counties, coupled with the manner in which Sean Boylan’s side wrestled the initiative from Dublin to become Leinster’s pre-eminent team in the mid-1980s brought an edge to the rivalry rarely seen in Gaelic football.

For Dublin GAA folk, if the pain of seeing Meath go on to win two Sam Maguires in 1987 and 1988 while Dublin’s post-83 drought dragged on into the 90s wasn’t bad enough, the manner in which 1991s famous saga was lost twisted the knife in the cruelest manner.

Yet despite the heart-breaking way Dublin’s six-point lead evaporated in a whirlwind of missed Keith Barr penalty, Meath’s pitch-long break for Kevin Foley goal and 'Jinksy' Beggy’s match-winning point, Colm O’Rourke has revealed how the four-game epic breed respect and friendship between two squads whose relationship had been fractious at best across the previous five Leinster finals they’d contested.

And despite the ‘91 preliminary round win being a last hurrah for O’Rourke’s generation as Dublin regained control of Leinster the following year before finally reaching their holy grail in 1995, the relationships built over that five week period 30 years ago remain strong today,

“The way things have gone over the last 18 months we don't see much of each other anymore. Hopefully that will change now,” O’Rourke signed off The Throw-In’s anniversary podcast with..

“But there was a close bond between both teams. My recollection of the whole thing using one word to describe it was manliness.

“I'm not trying to denigrate the modern generation, but I've looked at some of those games over the years and I recall dirty hits, hard hits, half-dirty hits, and nobody complained. Everybody just got up and got on with it.

“There was nobody shouting at the referee looking for somebody to get a yellow card or a red card, although there probably weren't even red cards at the time!

“But nobody ever, ever, ever tried to take advantage of the situation. It was very honest.

“There was a lot of really bad football at times, too, I think we should say that. It wasn't vintage stuff, there was lots of muck in it. But people went out, it was man on man, it was very honest type of play.

“And I think the mutual respect between the players grew as the games went on.“