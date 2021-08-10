Kilkenny manager Brian Cody walks down the tunnel after the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final defeat to Cork. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

His Kilkenny sides may have broken John Mullane’s heart on more than one occasion, most notably in the 2008 final, but the Deise legend is clearly and firmly in Brian Cody’s corner despite his All-Ireland exit last Sunday.

The extra-time defeat to Cork saw the Cats fail to reach the final for a second consecutive year and it’s now six since they added their 36th and last Liam MacCarthy.

While a six-year gap is nothing for the bulk of teams, Kilkenny aren’t your average hurling county and it’s their longest famine since one of the same length was broken at the turn of the century.

Incredibly, that win in 2000 was under Cody’s guidance in what was only his second year in charge but 21 years on, the current drought has led to questions being asked if now is finally the time for Cody’s marathon run to end.

Not so, according to Mullane who came out strongly for the Kilkenny boss on the latest edition of The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Bord Gais Energy.

“!How often have we seen it, time and time again when you think a Brian Cody team are gone?” Mullane said when asked about the Cats’ stirring comeback to force the extra period.

“I was actually home and I said this game was not up yet at six points. I said Kilkenny won't go away and they kept tipping away, point, another point and then it was a three-point lead and three points going into injury time is a dangerous lead when you're coming up against a Brian Cody Kilkenny team.

“It's only to be expected from a Cody team. I think he couldn't have got any more out of that team on the day.

“For me, Brian Cody is getting every inch out of that team. We're probably going to hear the banging of the drum now for Brian Cody to go and ultimately I think it'll come down to himself and whether he wants to go. He deserves that.”

Of course, the raw materials any manager has to work with have to be taken into consideration as part of any judgement on their team’s performance.

And according to Mullane, a degree of realism needs to be applied with no magic wand to be waved should the likes of Henry Shefflin or Eddie Brennan, both of whom have made impressive initial strides in management, come forward to step into what will be huge shoes to fill.

“I asked last week how good are this Kilkenny team?” Mullane continued.

“It was very hard to judge them off the Leinster success. Wexford nearly beat them, they beat a depleted Dublin team. But look, that's back-to-back Leinster titles for Brian Cody.

“And I just think there has to be a small bit of realism with Kilkenny supporters (as to) where this team are at at the moment.

“You take Eoin Murphy, TJ Reid and Padraig Walsh out of that team and they're very, very ordinary. We're hearing now, ‘where's the next TJ going to come from, where's the next Henry?’

“I'd be saying the opposite. Where's the next Richie Power going to come from? Where's the next Eddie Brennan, the next Michael Fennelly? Those are the type of players you need, like Jackie Tyrrell at the back, a bit of steel.

“And they're not there, they're not coming through. I've watched a couple of their U20 games and they're not coming through.

“I just think Kilkenny are at a crossroads going forward for the next couple of years. And they can keep banging the drum about getting rid of Brian Cody, but for me, I still maintain he's done an incredible job over the last couple of years.

“To win a Leinster final and finish top of the league this year, get them to a semi-final, to go and compete against Cork, bring them to extra-time? Hats off to Brian Cody, it's incredible what he's done.”