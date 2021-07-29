John Mullane has given Independent.ie his predictions ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland quarter-finals.

And the Waterford legend believes it’ll be good news for his countrymen in their battle with 2019 champions Tipperary come Saturday afternoon despite a wretched recent record against the Premier.

For Tipp, their last competitive action was that second-half Munster final capitulation against Limerick whereas Waterford bounced back from a provincial quarter-final defeat to Clare and a big qualifier scare against Laois to post a superb win against Galway in what proved to be Joe Canning’s last game.

And it’s that momentum Mullane believes could be key at Páirc Uí Chaoimh when the two neighbours meet.

“If Waterford bring to the table what they brought last weekend in the first half, I'd give them every chance of beating Tipperary,” the Irish Independent columnist told The Throw-In podcast.

“Look, our record against Tipperary ... we've played them eight times since we beat them in 2008, I think Shane McGrath touched on it there on the radio earlier in the week. We've played them eight times, we've lost seven and there was one draw.

“So I think the time has come where we've got to put that to bed now and overcome Tipperary.

“How psychologically affected are Tipp going to be after that Limerick game? Knowing (Liam) Sheedy, I think Sheedy will have them right at it.

“But I think if our lads perform to the level they performed last weekend, I think they'll win the match. That said, nothing surprises me in this game. Like, who would have foreseen that Waterford performance last weekend?

“So we've got to be mindful of how good Tipperary are, they've got some top, top players.

“In the media, it's going to be built up as Liam versus Liam but I think Liam Cahill is very astute and very shrewd. I think he'll manage that and he'll realise that it's not about him or it's not about Liam Sheedy. It's just about winning a game of hurling next Saturday.”

The second quarter-final will see Dublin look to take a bit of revenge on Cork, the team who ended their challenge last November in the qualifiers.

It’s been a difficult couple of weeks for Mattie Kenny’s Sky Blues, with a Covid case in the camp meaning four players were ruled out the morning of the Leinster final defeat to Kilkenny and an injury to star man Eoghan O’Donnell meaning his involvement in the match was essentially over before it really began.

A lot will depend on the strength of the squad that take the field for the Dubs but, unlike last season, it’s the Rebels whose praises Mullane has been singing during the week

“For me, I just think something is happening down in Cork,” the five-time All Star finished.

“I did say that if they could get over the line against Clare I think they could go deep into this championship. It's very possible they could go all the way to the final if they avoid Limerick.

“So I just think Cork after getting that game under their belt last weekend and getting a bit of a fright ... with the abundance of speed their forwards have, they've got that goal threat up top.

“With the likes of Spillane and Cooper coming back, I would give Cork the nod.

“So I'm going to go for Waterford and Cork.”