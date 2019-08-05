Mayo’s victory over Donegal at the weekend was one of those great days and the stand-out occasion of the football championship so far, but they’re now facing just a six-day turnaround to play a more rested Dublin team in Croke Park.

The Throw-In: Why you can’t buy momentum and have Mayo got a Plan D - a plan for Dublin?

"It’s not working and it’s not fair," says Mayo’s David Brady on this week’s Throw-In podcast. "However, you can’t buy momentum, regardless of injuries being carried into next Saturday. Dublin haven’t been tested properly this year but Mayo are the team to do it."

John Brennan and Frank Roche also joined Brady, Will Slattery and Michael Verney on the show as they looked back on the Super 8s and previewed the Dublin v Mayo and Kerry v Tyrone semi-finals next weekend.

Brady excepted, most of the panel feel Dublin will have too much for Mayo, while Kerry v Tyrone is going to be fine margins as well. Mickey Harte’s team will probably feel they can get at Kerry, though the class of David Clifford will be key if he makes it.

Plus, the panel gives their verdict on the Super 8s to date, what we learned from Diarmuid Connolly’s return, and special mentions for the Rising Stars from Cork’s U20 All Ireland football champions, who overturned a nine-point deficit to beat Dublin by eight points.

But once again we’re talking about, and looking forward to, another mouth-watering instalment of Dublin v Mayo in the Championship.

"Have Mayo got a Plan-D, a plan for Dublin?" asks Brady. "The higher you raise the bar for this Mayo team the more they relish it. This team confounds everybody. I don’t know what height they can reach but Mayo on their day can beat anybody, including themselves."

