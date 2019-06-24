Tomás Ó'Sé doesn't rate Kerry as top contenders for this year's All-Ireland title - and says he's not trying to underplay his county's chances either.

Tomás Ó'Sé doesn't rate Kerry as top contenders for this year's All-Ireland title - and says he's not trying to underplay his county's chances either.

The Throw-In: Why Kerry are not top contenders to challenge Dublin in All-Ireland race

He joined Will Slattery, Michael Verney and Donnchadh Boyle on this week's Throw-In to discuss Kerry's weaknesses and why Donegal are now the main team standing in the way of Dublin's drive-for-five.

The Dubs' facile win over Meath showed up how farcical the Leinster championship has become and the panel also discussed whether Dublin's superior funding has as much to do with their domination.

Plus, there's a look at at Donegal's strengths for the championship, a look ahead to round 3 of the qualifiers, and our weekly look at the Rising Stars.

For more from the Throw-In, visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/

The Throw-In is in association with Bord Gáis Energy.

GAA Newsletter

Online Editors