Sport The Throw In

Monday 24 June 2019

The Throw-In: Why Kerry are not top contenders to challenge Dublin in All-Ireland race

Tom O'Sullivan of Kerry celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Kerry at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Tom O'Sullivan of Kerry celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Kerry at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Tomás Ó'Sé doesn't rate Kerry as top contenders for this year's All-Ireland title - and says he's not trying to underplay his county's chances either.

He joined Will Slattery, Michael Verney and Donnchadh Boyle on this week's Throw-In to discuss Kerry's weaknesses and why Donegal are now the main team standing in the way of Dublin's drive-for-five.

The Dubs' facile win over Meath showed up how farcical the Leinster championship has become and the panel also discussed whether Dublin's superior funding has as much to do with their domination.

Plus, there's a look at at Donegal's strengths for the championship, a look ahead to round 3 of the qualifiers, and our weekly look at the Rising Stars.

For more from the Throw-In, visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/

The Throw-In is in association with Bord Gáis Energy.

GAA Newsletter

Expert GAA analysis straight to your inbox.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw-In: Why Kerry are not top contenders to challenge Dublin in All-Ireland race

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport