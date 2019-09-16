Kerry legend Tomás Ó Sé has conceded that Dublin’s five-in-a-row-winning All-Ireland champions are the best Gaelic football team ever.

The Throw-In: Tomás Ó Sé in no doubt Dublin are 'the greatest team'

A five-time All-Ireland winner himself, Ó Sé was speaking on the season-ending edition of The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Bord Gáis Energy.

And despite having the sort of "awful feeling" that he thought he’d left behind after finishing his playing days since the defeat, he was fulsome in his praise of Jim Gavin’s history-makers.

"There's no doubt that they are the greatest team. From a management point of view, from a team point of view," said Ó Sé.

"There'll be arguments about it and it’s all debatable but they are the greatest team that has ever lived. That's a fact, that’s down now.

"Everybody says Dublin have the key players but it’s everything. It's the whole package.

"They’ve done it for so long. Peter Canavan made a comment about other teams lifting it up, it’s not as simple as that.

"There’s relationships between the county board, the players, the management. Everything has to be perfect to keep that going so long. It’s some feat to keep it as successful and to keep it as driven."

Dublin’s win on Saturday took them beyond the great four-in-a-row Kerry team that his uncle Páidí played on, who famously fell at the fifth hurdle in 1982 when Seamus Darby’s last-minute goal for Offaly turned a two-point deficit into a one-point victory.

Although the hangover from that defeat impacted the following year when Cork took their Munster crown, they bounced back to win a further three on the spin between 1984 and 1986.

Coincidentally, that made it seven titles out of nine, which matches Dublin’s tally since 2011.

But Ó Sé believes that Dublin has the potential to outstrip that achievement in the coming years.

Dublin's Eoin Murchan after scoring his side's first goal during the All-Ireland SFC final replay at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

"For any team in the GAA, what they have achieved is incredible," he concluded.

"They have been put to the pin of their collar but they’ve constantly changed it and introduced new players.

"They've coped with any systems put against them. The Mayos, the Tyrones, the Kerrys, great forward lines. And they’re not done yet."

Online Editors