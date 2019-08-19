The hurling decade started with Tipperary and has now ended with Tipp as All-Ireland champions once again.

The Throw-In: Tipp throw off the shackles while Kilkenny’s soul-searching begins

Brendan Cummins joined Will Slattery, Colm Keys, Frank Roche and Donnchadh Boyle on this week's show to assess Tipp's dominance over the Cats in recent years.

After all, this has been the most successful period for Tipp since the 1960s and have the shackles of the past been finally thrown off, and is this Tipperary team the benchmark for future generations?

"The experience of the players along with the younger firepower has upped their game management," believes Cummins.

"All-Ireland medals are won by the teams and players that keep their composure the most. Who can keep their head when the pressure is on? That’s why Liam MacCarthy is heading back to Thurles this year."

The panel also gave their nominations for Hurler of the Year - Seamus Callanan was the overall pick, with no surprises there - and gave special mention to their Rising Stars with Tipp's youngsters and the Galway minors deserving special mention.

