It’s the finest of margins that decide matches at this stage of the championship and the 2019 All Hurling Final sees the return of the traditional heavyweights, with Tipperary and Kilkenny facing off in August after a weekend of epic semi-finals.

The Throw-In: Return of hurling's heavyweights, Davy Fitz's future and time for VAR in GAA?

"The two best teams have ended up in the final," says Brendan Cummins who joined Will Slattery, Martin Breheny and Conor McKeon on this week’s Throw-In.

"Tipperary were slaughtered after the Munster final but Liam Sheedy will back these guys to the end."

And Kilkenny haven’t gone away you know. The question is, how would an All Ireland title rank with this team for Brian Cody?

The panel also discuss the standard of refereeing, whether VAR needs introducing – or two referees as Martin Breheny would prefer – and the future of Davy Fitz.

Plus they nominate their Rising Stars from the weekend and look ahead to the final round of the Super 8s where it’s do-or-die in Castlebar for Mayo while Jim Gavin brings his team for another battle in Omagh.

Online Editors