It was one of the best football finals of the decade and Dublin and Kerry get to do it all again, but did Kerry leave it behind them?

It was one of the best football finals of the decade and Dublin and Kerry get to do it all again, but did Kerry leave it behind them?

The Throw-In podcast: Question marks over Dublin's depth, but did Kerry miss their chance?

Ciarán Whelan joined Michael Verney, Frank Roche and Conor McKeon to look back on the 2019 All Ireland final and he reckons both teams have room to improve for the replay on September 14th.

"These Kerry forwards are a special talent and operating at a different level to what Dublin have been used to," says Whelan.

"Dublin will improve. They won’t be happy with that level of performance. But Kerry will also get better. Is this the start of something special from them?"

All the panellists tip Dublin to win the replay but Kerry's belief will be real going into the game and it's all set up for another tension-filled, dramatic finale. History is still on the line.

For more from the Throw-In, visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/

The Throw-In is in association with Bord Gáis Energy.

GAA Newsletter

Online Editors