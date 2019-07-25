The Throw-In is broadcasting live from Ashdown Park Hotel in Gorey.

The Throw-In Live from Wexford: Brendan Cummins, John Mullane, Ursula Jacob and Billy Byrne on All-Ireland semi finals

Hear from John Mullane and his thoughts on the 'Wexicans', Brendan Cummins on why Tipp will win, Ursula Jacob and Billy Byrne for the Wexford view, while Colm Keys and Michael Verney from INM will be assessing Davy Fitzgerald and Wexford's chances.

Plus, we have great prizes to give away, including tickets to the semi-finals and signed Limerick, Kilkenny, Wexford and Tipperary jerseys.

The Throw In is in association with Bord Gais Energy.

Watch it here:

