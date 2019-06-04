Brendan Cummins joins Will Slattery, Frank Roche and Vincent Hogan for this week's Throw-In and both ends of the hurling spectrum dominate the discussion.

Brendan Cummins joins Will Slattery, Frank Roche and Vincent Hogan for this week's Throw-In and both ends of the hurling spectrum dominate the discussion.

The Throw-In: Liam Sheedy's playbook, Waterford's demise and can Cork upset the odds in football?

From Tipp's dominance to Waterford's demise, it's a tale of two counties so far in the hurling championship and Cummins reckons Liam Sheedy's perfectionist playbook means Tipp won't be complacent or resting on their laurels.

"Tipperary are a momentum team and they have it now. The lads are making hay knowing they're nearing the end of their careers and they have a dream coaching team looking after them."

Meanwhile, the panel addresses the toxic atmosphere in the Waterford set-up and wonders if there's any way back for Paraic Fanning’s management?

Plus, there's a preview of the Munster football final and a nod to the weekend's Rising Stars.

For more from the Throw-In, visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/

The Throw-In is in association with Bord Gáis Energy.

GAA Newsletter

Online Editors