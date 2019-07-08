This summer’s hurling Championship keeps on giving and it was another incredible weekend with Laois’ memorable and historic victory over Dublin that sees them into an All Ireland quarter final against Tipperary.

The Throw-In: 'July 7 will live long in their lives' Laois' history-making and Super 8s Preview

Jubilant manager, and Kilkenny legend, Eddie Brennan, joined Michael Verney, Colm Keys and Seán McGoldrick to look back on a victory for the ages for Laois and what it means for the future generations of Laois hurlers to come.

"They're having the time of their lives," Eddie told the show. "July 7 will live in their memories for a long, long time."

In football, Peter Canavan reviews Mayo's victory over Galway and reckons James Horan should be getting the plaudits for his tactical changes during games.

And with Tyrone's facile win over Cavan confirming their place in the Super 8s, next weekend's game against Roscommon, he says, will be key to their chances of a semi-final place.

Plus, in the show's weekly look at the game's Rising Stars, the Laois half-back line, Kildare's minors and Mayo's James Carr all get worthy mentions for their weekend heroics.

For more from the Throw-In, visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/

The Throw-In is in association with Bord Gáis Energy.

