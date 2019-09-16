The Dubs did it. History was made and Jim Gavin achieved what legendary GAA managers Mick O'Dwyer and Brian Cody couldn't do. The promised land of the 5-in-a-row was reached.

The Throw-In: 'Jim Gavin has achieved what Mick O'Dwyer and Brian Cody couldn't do'

For the final Throw-In of the season, Will Slattery and Michael Verney were joined by the Irish Independent's Donnachadh Boyle as well as Tomás Ó Sé to reflect on the game and the Dubs' wider place in history. Plus, Cork legend, Bríd Stack, was also on the show to look back on the ladies final between Dublin and Galway.

"People talk about how All-Irelands will come for this Kerry team," says Ó Sé."But by who and how? The players have to make it happen, it won't just come."

Eoin Murchan gets the Throw-In's final Rising Star award for the Championship with his incredible goal and stand-out performance and just shows how Gavin has been able to consistently renew and change the Dublin team across their five-in-a-row run.

"I retired in 2013 and thought this feeling wouldn't be back, but it is," Tomás Ó Sé tells the panel. "It's just a feeling of being flat and depressed, it's hard to describe."

It was also a double for Dublin GAA with the ladies team winning their own three-in-a-row with victory over Galway. Despite a record crowd of 55,000+, it wasn't a spectacle to be enjoyed.

Bríd Stack joined the lads with her analysis and believes that the narrow, direct running game on show didn't showcase the best of what Galway and Dublin are about. Does the end justify the means? Three-in-a-row will probably say it does.

