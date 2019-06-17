The cauldron of Parnell Park was the place to be at the weekend as the Dublin hurlers finally got a big victory that counted and put Galway out of the championship, who must be feeling punch-drunk after results went against them.

The Throw-In: Dublin hurlers come of age, who will stand up for Offaly and Anthony Cunningham's unique record

Brendan Cummins joined Colm Keys, Conor McKeon, Will Slattery and Michael Verney to look back on all the weekend's hurling action that also saw Wexford and Kilkenny draw, while in Munster, Tipperary's momentum shows no sign of slowing down.

"The Tipperary machine is really purring and their confidence is on a high," says Cummins.

Meanwhile, in football, Roscommon captured a second Connacht title over Galway in three years, but what about manager Anthony Cunningham and his incredible record in both codes at county and club level?

Former Kilkenny All-Star, Elaine Aylward, also looks back on the opening games of the Camogie Championship while Will and Michael give their verdicts on the Rising Stars from the weekend.

