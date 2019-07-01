On this week's episode of The Throw-In, Will Slattery and Michael Verney are joined by Conor McKeon and David Brady to recap another great weekend of GAA championship action.

The Throw-In: D-Day for Mayo and Galway, the problems with a second tier championship and Davy's delight

Wexford ended a 15-year wait to win a Leinster title and Michael says that Davy Fitzgerald deserves huge credit for guiding the team to glory. However, questions remain over whether they can challenge for the Liam MacCarthy Cup ahead of their All-Ireland semi-final appearance.

For Limerick, they restated their credentials as the team to beat with their thrashing of Tipperary. Conor reflects on his county's defeat and explains why Limerick are such a formidable side.

In football, Mayo legend Brady joins to talks about the Round Four qualifier draw, the upcoming Super 8s as well as Mayo's round three win over Armagh. The lads also discuss the rest of the weekend's action, discuss the GAA's proposal for a tier-two football championship and give their Bord Gais Energy Rising Stars of the week.

