All-Ireland hurling finals are something very special and this year promises to be no different.

The Throw-In All-Ireland Hurling Final preview: Can Tipp's firepower edge clash with the Cats?

It's the return of the heavyweights: Tipperary v Kilkenny, Liam Sheedy v Brian Cody III.

No manager has beaten Brian Cody in two finals so will this be the year that it happens?

Previewing the 2019 All Ireland Hurling Final with Will Slattery and Michael Verney on this week's Throw-In are Donnchadh Boyle, Conor McKeon and John Mullane.

While the panel believes it’s ‘as 50-50 as you can get’, they are edging towards Tipp’s greater firepower to get them over the line.

All will be revealed come Sunday….

