| 21°C Dublin

The Throw-In with Philly McMahon: Twitter trolls, Meath's fall and Mayo's failings

Expand

Close

The abuse of Andy McEntee, in the wake of his resignation as Meath manager has shown up once again what inter-county managers go through.

On this week’s show, Philly McMahon joins Sinéad Kissane and Conor McKeon to discuss the abuse that he has received and how it affects one’s family.

Plus, post-McEntee, how can Meath football hope to resurrect themselves and Philly outlines the weaknesses in Mayo’s defence that Kildare can exploit.

For more visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/

GAA Newsletter

Exclusives from under the skin of the GAA, from Ireland’s largest and best GAA team; Brolly, Mullane, Hogan and Ó Sé, to name but a few.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy