The Throw-In with Philly McMahon: Michael Murphy’s octopus arms, Rory Gallagher on the sideline, and where Dublin’s campaign could be derailed

It feels like the Football Championship is finally kicking into gear with all four provincial finals being held over the weekend and on this week’s Throw-In with Philly McMahon, he joins presenter Sinéad Kissane and the Irish Independent’s Conor McKeon with a preview of where each game will be won and lost.

Philly discusses Michael Murphy’s octopus arms, Rory Gallagher’s influence on Derry and why he reckons injuries to key players could be what really derails the Dublin campaign.

Plus, are Roscommon coming in under the radar for their Connacht final against Galway and what will Kerry learn about themselves after their Munster final clash with Limerick.

Join Philly McMahon on the Throw-In every Thursday where he gives his take on the Football Championship while every Monday the Irish Independent’s team of sports writers and former players, including John Mullane, Eddie Brennan, Ciarán Whelan and Dick Clerkin bring you the best insights and analysis from all the weekend GAA action.

