The Throw-In with Philly McMahon: Ger Brennan on religion, pranks and team spirit

Ger Brennan joins Philly McMahon on the latest Throw-In to talk about his eight year career with the Dubs, the pranks played on team mates and managers to ease the pressure, plus why religion and faith are so important to him and why he has since changed his opposition to the same sex marriage referendum.

Join Philly McMahon on the Throw-In every Thursday where he gives his take on the Football Championship while every Monday the Irish Independent’s team of sports writers and former players, including John Mullane, Eddie Brennan, Ciarán Whelan and Dick Clerkin bring you the best insights and analysis from all the weekend GAA action.

