Philly McMahon joins Sinéad Kissane and Conor McKeon for his take on the Football Championship.

He discusses Eoghan O’Donnell’s move from the Dublin hurlers to the footballers and why it might not work out, previews the weekend qualifiers and has plenty of criticism for the pundits talking down Derry’s style of play.



For more visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/