The Throw-In: Will Waterford topple Limerick, Dublin’s vulnerability and Joe Canning’s special talent

Waterford are into another All Ireland semi-final after beating Tipperary at the weekend but the question now is whether their speed and running game will be enough to overcome the country’s best in Limerick?

Brendan Cummins and John Mullane join Michael Verney on this week’s Throw-In as they give their verdict on Waterford’s win, Cork’s victory over Dublin and rate the counties’ chances in the semis.

Plus there’s special mention for Offaly’s stunning 41 point haul against Derry to win the Christy Ring final while in the Nicky Rackard final, Mayo beat Tyrone by sixteen points to win their second title and give Keith Higgins the chance to go up the Hogan Stand steps and raise a trophy .

And with Joe Canning’s retirement from the game, the panel rank his career amongst the greats, remembering his legacy to his county and the overall game of hurling.

In the football, Dick Clerkin and Martin Breheny review the Leinster and Ulster finals and for Clerkin, it was a case of a lost opportunity for his native county in their one-point loss to Tyrone.

Dublin’s eight-point victory over Kildare gave them yet another Leinster title and sets them up for a semi-final against Mayo and while they’re not dominating as in years gone before, they’re still in the last four and just two games away from another All Ireland title. But it’s the strength in depth that is raising question marks with people asking are they vulnerable?

“They just need to be one point better than Mayo, one point better than Kerry,” says Dick Clerkin. “And there's nothing to say that they won't be because they're still an excellent team. I expect them to put up a big performance against Mayo. But at the end of the day, it's up to Mayo to try and bring it, don't expect Dublin to come back any further and give them a handy semi-final win, that's just not going to happen.”

