The Throw-In: While the nation holds its breath, inter-county GAA makes its return

Mayo recorded an impressive win over Galway as the Allianz League resumed over the weeknd. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The inter-county GAA season is back and while it may be changed circumstances, some things still stay the same.

A thumping Mayo win over Galway has the fans reaching for superlatives and whispers of glory, while there was another Dublin win over Meath, this time with two record-breaking appearances by Stephen Cluxton and Dean Rock.

With great games and performances across the country, the Throw-In’s Will Slattery and Michael Verney, joined by Conor McKeon and former Mayo star David Brady, all agreed that the return of the GAA season at inter-county level has meant so much to fans.

They discussed all the opening League football action including what is shaping up to be a promising Division 2 final weekend with six teams in contention for promotion.

Plus there was a look at the Division 2 Hurling League final win for Antrim over Kerry.

