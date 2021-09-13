The Throw-In: what Tyrone got right and where Mayo went wrong

While the Mayo heartbreak continues, let’s also celebrate Tyrone for what they have achieved and on the final Throw-In podcast of the season, Dick Clerkin and Cora Staunton join Will Slattery and Michael Verney to give credit where credit is due to the 2021 All-Ireland champions.

"It's everything that you'd want in your team that you'd be involved in or if you were a coach at any level," says Dick Clerkin. “The confidence, the skill level, that passion, the tackling, the discipline….I've just total respect and admiration for what they did and how they did it."

But for Cora Staunton, there are plenty of questions to be asked about Mayo’s approach to the game.

"I'm still wondering what their actual forward game plan or system of play was," she says. "Because at times it didn't seem like they had one or knew what they were doing. At times we had Aidan O'Shea inside in the square and we couldn't get long ball into. At times we had Kevin McLoughlin in there, our most creative forward, sitting very deep, and we had Tommy Conroy at times too far away from goal so for me it was our decision-making, our lack of composure, especially in that forward third."

Looking ahead to 2022, can Mayo go again? How strong will the Dubs be? Who will be in charge of Kerry? And of course Tyrone will be back more confident than ever – it promises to be another fascinating campaign.

Finally on this week’s show, Wexford’s Ursula Jacob also joined Will and Michael to look back on the camogie final where Galway beat Cork in a classic game that was a brilliant advertisement for the sport and showcased just how good the standard has become, auguring a bright future ahead.

