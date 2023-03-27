The Throw-In: What Stephen Cluxton's return means for Dublin and Cork's hurlers fall short again

Stephen Cluxton watches on from the Dublin bench against Louth. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The re-appearance of Stephen Cluxton in the Dublin squad grabbed all the headlines but what does it say about Dessie Farrell’s back to the future plan for the team?

Dick Clerkin and Frank Roche join Will Slattery on the latest Throw-In podcast to discuss this and all the other weekend football news including Monaghan’s great escape and Armagh’s relegation woes.

Plus, in the hurling, John Mullane discusses Cork failings as they lose to Kilkenny in the league semi-final while Tipp were overpowered by the green giant that is Limerick.

Join the Throw-In every Monday for all your weekend GAA reaction and analysis from the Irish Independent sports team.

