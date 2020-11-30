The Throw-In: Waterford's greatest half, Limerick's fear factor and Galway v Kilkenny in the camogie final

Could this be Waterford’s greatest Christmas ever?

Despite the pandemic and the lockdown, the Déise will be celebrating come the evening of Sunday December 13th, says John Mullane on this week’s Throw-In.

He joined Will Slattery, Michael Verney and Ursula Jacob as they looked back on the action from the weekend's All-Ireland hurling and camogie semi-finals and he’s ebullient about how the final against Limerick is going to go.

"I think you're going to see the end of a massive famine in two weeks’ time," Mullane said. "And unfortunately, the celebrations might have to be put on hold or there'll probably be some form of low-key ones but I don't care, I don't think any Waterfordian will care. Once Liam MacCarthy is coming back to Suirside, it will be the greatest Christmas of all time. I think Waterford are going to do it."

Limerick’s victory over Galway was a hard-fought one despite Kiely’s men having the better chances and it is the 'fear factor, being afraid to lose' that Ursula Jacob thinks might prove to be a stumbling block for them.

While in the camogie semis, Galway beat Tipperary by six points while Kilkenny saw off Cork by two points for their to advance to their fifth consecutive final and a repeat of last year’s clash. But Galway’s defensive strength should see them retain their title, reckons Jacob.

