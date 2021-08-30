The Throw-In: Tyrone upset Kerry again, Peter Keane's future and camogie semi-finals reviewed

After the Dubs dominance of the last six years, the 2021 All-Ireland football final has a unique pairing with Tyrone and Mayo set to meet following Tyrone’s surprising win over Kerry at the weekend and on this week’s Throw-In, Cora Staunton and Dick Clerkin join Will Slattery and Michael Verney to discuss where and how such an upset was caused.

Plus, looking ahead to Mayo’s chances against Tyrone, Cora Staunton says her own county would have preferred not to be facing Kerry.

"From a psychological point of view for Mayo it's probably better that it's Tyrone rather than Kerry because obviously we've had All-Ireland final baggage with Kerry in the years past. I think it's going to be a huge tactical battle, Horan is very shrewd in the way he operates and Dooher and Logan are exactly the same. The way they set Tyrone up, their organisation was immense and it's going to be a very difficult final for Mayo."

The camogie final pairing has also been decided with Cork facing Galway in a repeat of the 2015 final and Ursula Jacob joins the panel to discuss the semi-final wins for Cork over Kilkenny and Galway over Tipp and gives her prediction for the final.

