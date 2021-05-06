The Throw-In: Tipperary's Limerick problem, Brian Cody's position and new rules on cynical play

The 2021 GAA season is back and finally fans can feel some sense of normalcy return.

It may be a truncated League this year but what an opening hurling fixture to whet the appetite between reigning champions, Limerick, and the team most eager to prove a point against them, Tipperary.

Previewing the Allianz Hurling League, Will Slattery and Michael Verney are joined by Vincent Hogan and John Mullane, who assess the teams and players to watch out for and why.

For Vincent Hogan, Limerick v Tipp is an important game for both teams to lay down a marker, but for Tipperary especially.

"Over the last couple of years, there's no doubt about it that Limerick have had their number and they've had their number quite comfortably, and I think that's a big thing for Liam Sheedy going into this. Saturday night is a big enough game because he's got to convince his own players that they can match Limerick."

For John Mullane, meanwhile, he’s keeping an eye on Wexford, Dublin and Cork, the teams that under-performed in the Championship last year, and particularly Cork.

"They need to have a good League campaign. They need to build up a level of consistency where they're consistent in performance and I think if they're consistent in performance, I think the results will come. Of the five games, Kieran Kingston will be targeting winning three to four of those matches and then bringing it into the Championship."

For more from the Throw-In podcast go to: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/

The Throw-In podcast is in association with Allianz.ie