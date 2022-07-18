The Throw-In: The skill and the will - the scary potential of this Limerick Team

Despite making history with three All-Irelands in a row, Limerick’s hurlers are not finished yet and on this week’s Throw-In, Eddie Brennan, John Mullane and Vincent Hogan join Will Slattery to look back on the hurling final victory and what could still come from John Kiely’s team.

How can the other counties catch them in 2023 and beyond? Plus, is TJ Reid Kilkenny’s greatest ever and who will take over in Waterford and Tipperary?

For more visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/