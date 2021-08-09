The Throw-In: The Rebel Roar is back, Limerick’s battles ahead and football semi-final preview

It’s Cork v Limerick in the 2021 All-Ireland hurling final and what a mouth-watering game it promises to be.

Ultimately Cork got over the line despite Kilkenny’s last-gasp heroics, while Limerick were too good for Waterford, and on this week’s Throw-In, John Mullane and Frank Roche joined Will Slattery and Michael Verney to look back on the semi-finals and preview how they see the final going.

Mullane has been singing Cork’s praises for the last number of weeks and he says their tradition and self-belief will count for much in their approach to the final.

"The Rebels are the rebels," says Mullane. "And the Rebel Roar was back yesterday. Cork hurling is in a very good place. Their dander is up, they're hurling very, very well. They can be extremely dangerous opponents for anyone and here we are now, we're going to be in for a thrilling final with both Cork and Limerick."

The panel also discussed Kilkenny’s fight and determination and what the future holds for Brian Cody, while Mullane also says that the Waterford county board must stick with Liam Cahill for them to fulfil their potential.

In the football, Frank Roche looks ahead to next weekend’s semi-finals with question marks over Dublin’s form the biggest what-if, alongside that of whether and when Tyrone and Kerry will get the go-ahead due to Covid concerns.

