The Throw-In: The Joe Canning interview and All-Ireland hurling final preview

Joe Canning stepped away from inter-county at the end of Galway's 2021 campaign. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

The countdown to the 2021 All-Ireland Hurling Final is on and the Throw-In looks ahead to the clash of Limerick and Cork with an exclusive interview with Galway legend, Joe Canning, who tells Will Slattery and Michael Verney why all the pressure is on John Kiely’s men.

Canning also talks about life post retirement, his future coaching plans, and the good and bad days of his hurling career.

Also on the show, former Limerick All-Star, Andrew O’Shaughnessy, and former Cork manager, John Meyler, run through where they see the game being won and lost.

Unsurprisingly, both are tipping their respective counties to win by three points but Meyler says Cork will be in no fear of the reigning champions.

“Cork have just quietly gone about their business and they've a new style, a new freshness and certainly won't fear Limerick and Croke Park will suit this kind of running, mobile athletic Cork team.”

