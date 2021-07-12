The Throw-In: The Gearoid Hegarty interview and football championship finally kicks into gear

Hurler of the Year Gearoid Hegarty is one of Limerick's key players. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Limerick’s Hurler of the Year, Gearóid Hegarty, joins Will Slattery and Michael Verney for an exclusive interview on this week’s Throw-In podcast as he looks ahead to the crunch Munster final clash with Tipperary.

Hegarty then talks about his hugely successful career, the importance for him of being able to switch off completely from the game to re-charge and why getting in the ‘flow’ is the holy grail for athletes.

He also opens up on why he thinks fans shouldn’t have to wear masks at Championship games and reveals what training and living during the Covid conditions has been like.

“You have to be very careful because a two-week quarantine for being a close contact of someone that tested positive and you're going to miss a game. Somebody could get in in your place and do really well and you might struggle to get back in. Nothing has really changed to be honest from last year's Championship to this year's Championship in terms of how we've to prepare. You've to be super careful.”

Elsewhere on the show, Donnchadh Boyle reviews all the weekend football action when it finally kicked into gear with Donegal’s last-gasp winner over Derry. However, Mayo’s demolition over Leitrim in Connacht has thrown up red flags, he cautions, about the ever-widening gap between the big counties and the rest.

