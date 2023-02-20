The Throw-In: Rossies flying high, Kerry’s Clifford reliance and the return of Jack McCaffrey

After three rounds of Division 1, who’d have thought Roscommon would be flying high with three wins from three?

But should they be keeping one eye on the Championship or go all out for the League?

On this week’s Throw-In podcast, Dick Clerkin and Conor McKeon join Will Slattery and Michael Verney to discuss all the weekend’s League football action.

Mayo’s impressive seven-point victory over Kerry has the county purring again under Kevin McStay’s management, while there’s question marks over Kerry’s slow start to their year and if they’re too reliant on David Clifford.

In Division 2, Dublin and Derry each have 100% records but with Jack McCaffrey coming back for Dublin, is this a last hurrah from that record-breaking generation?

