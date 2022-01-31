The Throw-In: Reality bites for Dublin, Ulster’s strengths and John Mullane’s hurling preview

There weren’t many positives for Dublin after their opening league defeat to Armagh in Croke Park and on this week’s Throw-In podcast, Dick Clerkin joined Will Slattery and Michael Verney to look back on all the league football action.

“There was nothing new or fresh and that's probably the concerning thing if I was a Dublin fan looking at them,” said Clerkin. “It was the same sort of style of play that they developed in Jim Gavin's later years, very methodical, not much creativity.”

It promises to be a pressure cooker of a game for Dessie Farrell’s team next weekend against Kerry in Tralee, and with the Kingdom struggling in their draw against Kildare, both Dublin and Kerry will not want to be no wins from two after their clash.

Elsewhere in Division 1, Donegal let their lead slip against Mayo with pundits wondering if their intensity and aggression levels have dropped from years gone by?

Tyrone and Monaghan also played out a draw in Omagh and every point is going to be hard fought with little between the counties in the top division.

John Mullane also joined the panel to look ahead to the start of the hurling leagues next weekend and the big question is, can anyone take down Limerick?

Mullane reckons John Kiely’s men will look to add another League title to their trophy haul before going for their All-Ireland three-in-a-row and it’s up to the others to try and catch them.

With Henry Shefflin in charge of Galway, the Tribesmen will be under the microscope and what of Waterford’s chances as Liam Cahill looks to build on the Deise’s ambition to pick up a trophy in 2022? With Ballygunner in the club final, it could be something to build on for the county for the year to come.

Plus, is there something building in Dublin under Mattie Kenny? The game of the weekend looks to be Dublin v Waterford with the Dubs coming off the back of their early season success. Could a Leinster title be on the horizon? John Mullane is tipping them for a big year.

The Throw-In will have new episodes every Monday bringing you the best insights and analysis from all the weekend GAA action.

For more visit the show page at: https://www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/

Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from.



The Throw-In is in association with Allianz.