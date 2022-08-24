The Throw-In Podcast: Vikki Wall and Sarah Rowe look ahead to the beginning of their AFLW seasons

Sinéad Kissane looks ahead to this weekend’s start of the new Australian Football League Women’s season with Meath’s AFLW rookie, Vikki Wall, who’s signed up with the North Melbourne Kangaroos and Mayo’s seasoned Aussie rules player, Sarah Rowe, who’s going into her fifth campaign with Collingwood.

twenty-two Irish players have signed up to play with Australian clubs for this, the seventh edition of the AFLW, which runs until the end of November.

For the duration of the AFLW season you can read the thoughts of Vikki and Sarah as well as Cora Staunton and Orla O’Dwyer in their player diaries exclusively in the Irish Independent and on Independent.ie.

